Questions remain for Shreveport downtown development project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Questions remain unanswered regarding a proposed downtown development project.

Shreveport’s city attorney advised the council not to discuss a resolution on the Cross Bayou Point Project due to a pending lawsuit.

Despite her recommendation, the topic came up amongst the council and some residents at the meeting. One concern raised was the condition of the land and liability for any environmental issues found at the property.

“As a matter of basic responsibility to the city and its future, we must run that liability to ground and fully understand it before we do anything or sign any document that requires to take any action in connection with this matter,” said Councilman John Nickelson.

The resolution proposed a Memorandum of Understanding for fact-finding between the city and Gateway Development Consortium.

A lawsuit filed Monday in Caddo District Court puts the project on hold until legal questions are answered.

