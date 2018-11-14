Race for Texas House Speaker

The Speaker of the House is one of the three most powerful positions in Texas government.

State Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, says he has enough support to claim it.

“We’re here to let you know the Speaker’s race is over and the Texas House is ready to go to work,” Rep. Bonnen told reporters at a Monday press conference, flanked by representatives of different political factions in the Texas House.

A House member needs 75 other supporters in the House to become Speaker, the person who decides committee chairs and sets the overall pace of legislation through the lower chamber. Bonnen is currently the Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee – where tax laws come from – and claims he has 109 supporters.

Other competitors for the job — Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo, Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, Rep. John Zerwas, R- Richmond, Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, and Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford — announced in days prior they are dropping out of the race. They all are now supporting Bonnen.

In late October, 40 state representatives met in Austin to try and convince Rep. Bonnen to take the top spot in the House. Days later, he filed to run.

Click here for more,