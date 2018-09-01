Race & politics collide at mayoral forum

SHREVEPORT, LA - Race and politics collide at a Mayoral Forum in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Community. An inappropriate racial term is used and residents are calling out the candidate who said it.

Thursday six of the candidates running for Shreveport mayor came together, discussing issues affecting people living in the city, but comments from Independent candidate, Anna Marie Arpino were alarming to many attending the forum.

"I had two negros that's what they were called and one Asian in my whole school."

Greshun De Bouse says, "That was offensive. Not only to me, but to several others."

Irma Rogers is one of the organizers of Thursday's forum, which was hosted by the Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation.

"Using the word negro, more or less these days and times is a bit unacceptable for people of color.

That word was used up until the 1960's to describe African Americans, but is now deemed offensive.

De Bouse was at the forum and says things took a turn after the term was used by Arpino.

"So much so that some people walked out. Some people walked out. There were ooohs and aaahs."

The group behind the forum says they can't take responsibility for what the candidates say, but still believe the event was valuable for voters.

Rogers says "While it appears to be very unfortunate that this occurred in this particular situation, this is one of the reasons we have our forum, so we can have an informed public about your candidates."

We reached out to Arpino for an interview and Friday she declined to talk about the incident on camera. However she did admit that she used the term because it was acceptable during the time period she was referencing.