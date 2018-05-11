Railfest kicks off this weekend

In Downtown, organizers are gearing up for the eighth annual railfest. There’s lots of activities for adults and kids.

There will be food, live music, a car show and much more.

The event is sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.

“We want people to bring their families. Their picnic blankets, just enjoy. Enjoy everything that life has to offer and like I said the music is just going to be icing on the cake.” said Deanna Omalley, Railfest organizer.

Rail fest is tomorrow from ten am to six pm.