You will need to find an alternate route if you travel through this major railroad crossing in Caddo Parish.

The Mira Myrtis Railroad at Hwy 1 will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26 for maintenance.

You are being advised to use the following detour:

Highway 1 to E. Journey St.

E. Journey to Spruce St.

Spruce turns into Hosston Rodessa Rd. to Mira Myrtis Rd.

Drivers are also urged to observe and obey all posted signs in the detour area.