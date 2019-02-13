Live Now
Rapper ‘Mystikal’ bonds out of Caddo jail

The rapper known as ‘Mystikal’ is now free on bond.

Michael Tyler walked out of Caddo Correctional Center Wednesday afternoon after posting bail of $3 million.

Tyler was orginally scheduled to bond out on Tuesday, but a paperwork issue prevented that from happening. 

Tyler is charged with 1st Degree Rape and 2nd Degree Kidnapping that allegedly happened in October 2016.

Tyler is due back in court on March 6.

