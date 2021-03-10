Rapper Tory Lanez hands out cases of water to Shreveport community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Almost a month after a winter storm that has left so many still without water, rapper Tory Lanez stopped by Shreveport to hand out cases of water to the community.

HAPPY UMBRELLA WATER SHREVEPORT pic.twitter.com/Dil4IYUuwg — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 10, 2021

According to Tory Lanez’s manager, lined-up cars were wrapped around the corner during the event, which began at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Airport Park.

Tory recently partnered up with Artesia Springs water company and has his own water line called Umbrella Water. Once Tory heard about the water disconnection in Shreveport he wanted to give back.