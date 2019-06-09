Raw sewage gushing into Sand Beach Bayou after supply line breach Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) As raw sewage gushes from a broken sewer line into Sand Beach Bayou, just south of the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1 and Flournoy-Lucas Road, a construction crew sent by the Shreveport Water and Sewage Department is attempting to find the breach and correct it.

Sand Beach Bayou flows into Bayou Pierre in Natchitoches and then into the Red River, the area's main water supply.

NBC6/FOX33 was contacted just before 11 today about the situation, and our crew arrived on the scene just after noon to find Eric Hatfield, constable for that area, Jeremy Salter and his 12-year-old son, Zack, who say they reported the broken line last Wednesday.

That was the day Salter took Zack fishing at Sand Beach Bayou, but not for long after Zack came and got him after seeing raw sewage gushing into the bayou.

Zack, who was fishing a few yards downstream from his dad, knew something wasn't quite right.

"I saw this and I smelled it and I didn't really know what it was," Zack said, adding "I figured I should go tell (my dad) because I knew it wasn't here before. I knew it wasn't natural."

The Salters often go there to fish, but hadn't been there in a few weeks. Until Wednesday.

Salter said as soon as his son called him over, and he saw the situation, he and Zack immediately went home to call Shreveport's Water and Sewer Department.

The person who answered, Salter said, told him his concern would be "put on a list."

The Salters called Hatfield this morning, after going back to check on the City's progress and saw that sewage not only was still gushing, but had eroded surrounding land.

Hatfield went to the site, and then called the Shreveport's Water and Sewer's emergency number, which, Ben Riggs, director of communication for the City of Shreveport, said Hatfield's call today was the first the City had received about the broken sewage supply line. He added the City responded to the site 45 minutes after they received the call.

In addition to what he believes to be a public health concern that could adversely affect surrounding neighborhoods, Hatfield said the sewage is "contaminating the water where the fish are…deer, hogs, there's all kinds of wildlife around here. This is their water supply. They drink out of it."

This afternoon, the NBC6/FOX33 crew returned to the area around 6 p.m., and were at the scene when construction crews arrived to begin excavation of the eroded area to find the breach in the supply line.

