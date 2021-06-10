Ready for Happy Hour? Here are some of the best deals in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you’re ready to relax after a long day at the office or just looking for a good deal on some delicious drinks, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best Happy Hour offerings in Shreveport-Bossier.
SHREVEPORT
The Remington Suites – 220 Travis Street
The Remington Suite has an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in town! They’ve also got you covered for Happy Hour, serving up different specials almost every day of the week.
HAPPY HOUR – MON-SAT/4PM-7PM
- Monday: 1/2 Price Martinis
- Tuesday: $5 Tito’s Moscow Mules
- Wednesday: 1/2 Price House Wine
- Thursday: 2 for 1 House Cocktails
- Friday: $5 Makers Old Fashioneds
- Saturday: $2 Louisiana Beers
We Olive & Wine Bar – 6535 Youree Drive, Suite 501
We Olive is a relatively new location that features premium artisan domestic wines, olive oil-inspired tapas, craft beer, and events with artisan producers and winemakers. We Olive & Wine Bar offers a happy hour seven days a week loaded with options to choose from.
HAPPY HOURS:
- Monday-Friday: 3-6 PM
- Saturday: 11 AM-1 PM
- Sunday: 1-6 PM
During this time, We Olive & Wine Bar offers $2 off craft beer, $3 off glasses of wine, and $7 off bottles of wine. The food specials include a $14 cheese plate, $16 cheese & charcuterie, $4 bowl of olives, $6 crostini plate, and $6 fromage flatbread.
To sweeten the deal even more on Wednesdays, every glass of wine on the menu is 50% off, and on Thursdays, Rosé is 50% off by the glass.
If you’re looking for something a little different, this upscale, classy location is just the place you’re looking for.
Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio – 855 Pierremont Rd #149
“There is something about rustic living that holds a warm appeal. Comforting, relaxing, no pretense.” This vision is brought to life in the beautifully curated space housing Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio.
HAPPY HOUR – TUES-SUN 2PM/7PM
Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio offers a wide variety of options on their happy hour menu. Tejas prides themselves on their rustic atmosphere, but don’t hesitate to take your cocktail outside to the patio area when the sun is out.
- 1/2 price domestic beer, house wine, & well liquor
BOSSIER CITY
Fat Calf Brasserie – 3030 Creswell Ave.
Fat Calf Brasserie offers a $6 social hour four days a week loaded with appetizers and oh DRINKS.
HAPPY HOUR – WEDS-SAT 4PM/6PM
Food
- Pretzel and Fondue
- Truffle Fries
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
- Cauli Bites
Drinks
- Bieler Pere Fils Rosé
- Domaine de Maubet White Blend
- Le Coeur de la Reine Sauvgnon Blanc
- Maison Louis Latour Chardonnay
- DePaulo Pinot Noir
- Cypress Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
- Vodka &Sosa
- Dirty Martini Gin & Tonic
- Old Fashioned
- Margarita
- Rum & Coke
El Mariachi – 3500 Barksdale Blvd.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant is more than just a place to bring the family for dinner. They offer an amazing happy hour 7 days a week that you should take advantage of:
HAPPY HOUR – MON-SUN 4PM/8PM
- 2 for 1 Frozen Daiquiris
- 2 for 1 Frozen/ On the rock Margarita
- $10 Bucket of Beer – Domestics (6 BEERS)
- $12 Bucket of Beer – Import (6 BEERS)
- $5 Well drinks
- $6 Premium drinks
- $3.50 wine (excluding sangria)
Flying Heart Brewery – 700 Barksdale Blvd.
Flying Heart Brewery is a pub that prides themselves on mouthwatering food, signature cocktails and unique craft-beers.
HAPPY HOUR – MON-FRI 2:30PM/6:30PM
- $3 select beers
- $4 mixed drinks
- $5 glasses of wine
- $6 martinis
This is by no means an exhaustive list. If you have a hot tip on a great Happy Hour, let us know about it!