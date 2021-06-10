Ready for Happy Hour? Here are some of the best deals in Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you’re ready to relax after a long day at the office or just looking for a good deal on some delicious drinks, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best Happy Hour offerings in Shreveport-Bossier.

SHREVEPORT

The Remington Suites – 220 Travis Street

Source: The Remington Suite Hotel & Spa

The Remington Suite has an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in town! They’ve also got you covered for Happy Hour, serving up different specials almost every day of the week.

HAPPY HOUR – MON-SAT/4PM-7PM

Monday: 1/2 Price Martinis

Tuesday: $5 Tito’s Moscow Mules

Wednesday: 1/2 Price House Wine

Thursday: 2 for 1 House Cocktails

Friday: $5 Makers Old Fashioneds

Saturday: $2 Louisiana Beers

We Olive & Wine Bar – 6535 Youree Drive, Suite 501

Source: We Olive & Wine Bar

We Olive is a relatively new location that features premium artisan domestic wines, olive oil-inspired tapas, craft beer, and events with artisan producers and winemakers. We Olive & Wine Bar offers a happy hour seven days a week loaded with options to choose from.

HAPPY HOURS:

Monday-Friday: 3-6 PM

Saturday: 11 AM-1 PM

Sunday: 1-6 PM

During this time, We Olive & Wine Bar offers $2 off craft beer, $3 off glasses of wine, and $7 off bottles of wine. The food specials include a $14 cheese plate, $16 cheese & charcuterie, $4 bowl of olives, $6 crostini plate, and $6 fromage flatbread.

To sweeten the deal even more on Wednesdays, every glass of wine on the menu is 50% off, and on Thursdays, Rosé is 50% off by the glass.

If you’re looking for something a little different, this upscale, classy location is just the place you’re looking for.

Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio – 855 Pierremont Rd #149

Source: Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio Facebook

“There is something about rustic living that holds a warm appeal. Comforting, relaxing, no pretense.” This vision is brought to life in the beautifully curated space housing Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio.

HAPPY HOUR – TUES-SUN 2PM/7PM

Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio offers a wide variety of options on their happy hour menu. Tejas prides themselves on their rustic atmosphere, but don’t hesitate to take your cocktail outside to the patio area when the sun is out.

1/2 price domestic beer, house wine, & well liquor

BOSSIER CITY

Fat Calf Brasserie – 3030 Creswell Ave.

Source: Fat Galf Brasserie Facebook

Fat Calf Brasserie offers a $6 social hour four days a week loaded with appetizers and oh DRINKS.

HAPPY HOUR – WEDS-SAT 4PM/6PM

Food

Pretzel and Fondue

Truffle Fries

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Cauli Bites

Drinks

Bieler Pere Fils Rosé

Domaine de Maubet White Blend

Le Coeur de la Reine Sauvgnon Blanc

Maison Louis Latour Chardonnay

DePaulo Pinot Noir

Cypress Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

Vodka &Sosa

Dirty Martini Gin & Tonic

Old Fashioned

Margarita

Rum & Coke

El Mariachi – 3500 Barksdale Blvd.

Source: El Mariachi Facebook

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant is more than just a place to bring the family for dinner. They offer an amazing happy hour 7 days a week that you should take advantage of:

HAPPY HOUR – MON-SUN 4PM/8PM

2 for 1 Frozen Daiquiris

2 for 1 Frozen/ On the rock Margarita

$10 Bucket of Beer – Domestics (6 BEERS)

$12 Bucket of Beer – Import (6 BEERS)

$5 Well drinks

$6 Premium drinks

$3.50 wine (excluding sangria)

Flying Heart Brewery – 700 Barksdale Blvd.

Source: Flying Heart Brewery & Pub Facebook

Flying Heart Brewery is a pub that prides themselves on mouthwatering food, signature cocktails and unique craft-beers.

HAPPY HOUR – MON-FRI 2:30PM/6:30PM

$3 select beers

$4 mixed drinks

$5 glasses of wine

$6 martinis

This is by no means an exhaustive list. If you have a hot tip on a great Happy Hour, let us know about it!