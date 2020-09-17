Recall petition for Gov. Edwards signed by Shreveport bar owner

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A petition is circulating in Shreveport-Bossier and on social media to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

“What’s got people fired up about this petition is how it’s been hurt economically and businesses being effected and the nursing home that’s been a real big thing, nursing home, hospitals, visiting people,” said Whit Emory, one of a group of local volunteers working to get 25,000 signatures in the NWLA within five months.

“We have a group in almost every single parish, if not every parish in the state. We are looking at 600,000 signatures statewide,” said Emory. That’s the number of signatures needed to prompt a recall election.

But Gov. Edwards says he’s not worried.

“There’s a recall petition circulating? Yeah you know, there are a lot of things that keep me up at night. That’s not one of them,” he said when asked about it during one of his daily storm briefings last week.

Tim Huck owns the Sand Bar in downtown Shreveport. He says he changed his entire business model to fit into the state’s reopening phases turning his bar into a restaurant.

Phase Three has brought even more restrictions, including the requirement that bars stop serving at 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. Huck says it’s hurting his business more than before.

“Business is down 80 – 85%, somewhere in that range, I’m trying to figure out if we are carrying the staff, and how much of the staff we can carry, and how much of the staff got to get laid off.”

Huck says business owners are using this petition as a way to be heard by the governor.

“But my position is definitely that we need to do something, that we need to show the governor that we’re tired of going backwards, tired of sitting in the phases that we are in and that we have to move the economy forward.”

Huck doesn’t believe stopping the spread of COVID-19 is all the governor’s responsibility, but everyone’s.

“Be as safe as possible, the mask are important, if your sick, stay home, if we don’t stop the spread we’re never getting opened back up.”

