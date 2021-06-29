Recent rains cause delay in $5M bridge replacement project in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Recent rains have caused a delay in a $5 million bridge replacement project in Bossier Parish.

According to DOTD, work is progressing on Linton Rd. Bridge, however, the project is about two weeks behind due to the amount of rain that has recently fallen in the area, which is always a potential issue for any construction project.

DOTD officials said the contractor is currently working on the retaining wall, and they plan to begin driving pile for the new bridge next week.

So far, there have been no issues with the detour but DOTD will continue to monitor traffic flow once school starts in August and make any appropriate adjustments as necessary.