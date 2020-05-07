Recovered COVID-19 case confirmed in Marion County, free mobile testing offered

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Another active case of COVID-19 has now been marked recovered in Marion County, Texas.

According to Marion County Judge Leward LeFleur’s Facebook Page, as of Wednesday, May 6 the total active coronavirus cases now stands at 12 with three recoveries.

Meanwhile starting Thursday, May 7 you can register for free COVID-19 testing.

The tests will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 8 at the Kellyville Community Center on 130 Park Rd. in Jefferson.

You will be screened if you have symptoms of the coronavirus:

Fever/and or chills

Cough (dry or productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and/or smell

To register, please call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. Tests are conducted by appointment only.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.