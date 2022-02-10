BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team is on the southern tip of Broken Bow Lake preparing to recover a vehicle spotted underwater Wednesday by volunteers searching for 24-year-old Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, who has been missing since Saturday.

MISSING: Alyssa Walker-Donaldson (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team is on the southern tip of Broken Bow Lake preparing to recover a vehicle discovered underwater Wednesday near a boat ramp by volunteers searching for Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, who has been missing since Saturday.

McCurtain County Undersheriff Michael Manning confirmed Thursday morning that underwater cameras confirmed Wednesday night that the vehicle belongs to the missing woman and that a body is inside.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen Saturday, Feb. 5, leaving the Watering Hole bar in Hochatown to go to Chiggers bar.

Friends, family, and volunteers launched a massive ground and aerial search Wednesday morning that culminated in the discovery of the vehicle in the lake just off the boat ramp at Stevens Gap Rd.

Manning says the site is being treated as a crime scene.

