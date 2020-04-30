Recycling services resume in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Curbside recycling and bulk waste collection services will soon resume in the City of Marshall.

City officials announced Thursday that Republic Services will reinstate the services on Monday, May 4.

City of Marshall Director of Public Works Eric Powell said, “The City of Marshall is grateful to our citizens and to Republic Services for recognizing the need for modifications to our solid waste collection with many residents asked to stay safe at home. Thank you for your assistance to transition back to our normal city support services to our citizens as many get back to work.”

Manager of Government Affairs and Municipals Services Gene Keenon said, “Over the last 30 days, we realigned and reprioritized our collection routes. This reprioritization resulted in the temporary suspension of Curbside Recycling in select markets to ensure that our teams could effectively handle that additional volume of almost 40% in residential waste and recycling.”

For weekly recycling, please place the recycle cart at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular recycling collection day.

For weekly city-wide bulk item pickup each Thursday, a telephone request must be made by 5 p.m. on the preceding Tuesday. Please call Republic Services at (903) 986-5324 to schedule your collection.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.