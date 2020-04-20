1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Edwards holds Monday COVID-19 briefing Coronavirus daily update: Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

Red River District archway stops SporTran bus from plowing into downtown restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are working to clear a crash in downtown Shreveport that left a SporTran bus jammed into the Red River District archway at the foot of the Texas Street bridge, which stopped it from plowing into the Blind Tiger restaurant.

The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Spring and Texas St.

Two passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Photos shared on Facebook by the Downtown Development Authority show a Ford F250 was also involved in the collision. Police are investigating how it happened.

A crane is being brought in to lift the archway so that the bus can be moved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss