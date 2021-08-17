Red River Parish Schools dismissing students early due to water outage in Coushatta

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools are dismissing students early on Tuesday due to a water outage in the Town of Coushatta.

According to the Red River Parish School District, students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Car riders may be picked up beginning at 1 p.m. Buses will load shortly thereafter and begin their routes. Please call your child’s school if they are not home within the expected time.

The Town of Coushatta expects to have the water service restored later this evening.

Schools will be open tomorrow unless otherwise notified.