Red River Parish Schools set graduation date, complete students’ final grades

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A graduation date has been set for high school seniors in Red River Parish.

According to Red River Parish School Superintendent Alison Hughes a graduation ceremony will be held for seniors on Friday, July 24.

Senior ring celebrations for juniors have also been postponed until the fall.

Superintendent Hughes said all final grades have been calculated for students in Pre-K through 11th grade.

On Wednesday Hughes released the following letter:

Good Afternoon Parents and Staff:

This week Governor Edwards extended the stay at home order for our state. This announcement has impacted many of the immediate plans for Senior Students at Red River High School and the faculty and staff of our schools. Although our plans are being altered, as we have stated our commitment to the students of Red River Parish is the top priority.

Senior Students of Red River Parish, I want to once again relay the regret we feel that your final year of high school has been so rudely interrupted. This was to be your year. We are tentatively planning a graduation ceremony for you for July 24, 2020. This is of course contingent on what the Governor announces in the next few weeks. You will be notified in the coming weeks as to the official date and time.

Seniors, You do need to pick up your cap and gown. On May 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you may drive up in front of Red River High and someone will bring out your Senior packet. If you have not paid in full, you will need $81.80. You need to bring the exact amount. We will not provide change.

Juniors, we also know that your Senior Ring celebration has been postponed. We will have a formal ring ceremony when school begins in the fall but you can pick up your rings now. If you purchased a Senior ring through the school, you may drive up in front of the High School on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Someone will bring out your ring. Make sure that you have either already paid the entire balance of your ring or you bring the exact amount that you owe.

We have also been busy completing our plans for ending this school year for all students in grades PK-11. Final grades have been calculated. In Grades 1-8, We have used the highest 9 weeks grade of the year as the 4th nine weeks grade. High School students have their first half of the semester grade as their final grade for the semester. Teachers are reaching out to all students and parents to discuss your child’s report card and possible opportunities to make up failing grades. You will have the opportunity to discuss with your teacher or Principal the individual needs of your child by May 15, 2020. Special Education teachers and counselors will reach out to parents to discuss IEP goals and completed objectives for the year.

If the school does not have an up to date telephone number for your child, call 318-932-4081 and leave a detailed message.

We will be sending out a third packet of materials next week. In that packet, there will be a final report card, another three weeks of supplemental materials, and information for our plans to continue education for all students in the coming months. If you need to ask any questions or to have a director or principal call you, please call 318-932-4081 option 6. Leave a detailed message and we will return your call.

One last reminder, if you have not signed up for the meal delivery service, please do so immediately. You will find the link to the short application on www.rrbulldogs.com.

We pray for health and safety for all you. We are here to help with any of your school questions or needs.

Alison Hughes, Superintendent

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.