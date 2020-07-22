Red River Parish Schools to conduct 2nd survey for school and transportation

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Red River Parish School District announced Wednesday that they are conducting a second survey for the school and transportation choices in each household.

According to Red River Parish Schools, parents must complete one form per household for students who will enroll in Red River Parish Schools for the 2021 school year.

The form will be open until 5:00 pm on August 6. The choices that are made can be changed until September 10. A new form will open on August 31, for any changes needed.

