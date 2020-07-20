Red River Parish Schools to present plan to re-open schools at parent forum

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools will present its plan to re-open schools in the fall at today’s parent forum.

According to Red River Parish Schools Superintendent Alison Hughes, parents and faculty are invited to attend the event which will take place at 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 20 at the Red River High School Auditorium.

Superintendent Hughes said once the plan for re-opening schools for 2020-2021 has been presented officials will take comments.

Here is a copy of the letter Hughes sent to parents and faculty:

We want to thank all of you who were able to complete the online survey and provide feedback for our re-opening options. We had over half of the families who attend Red River Schools complete the survey.

Red River Parish is preparing to present our plan for Re-opening schools for the 2020-2021 School year at the School Board Meeting on July 16 at 4:30 pm. We will have a Facebook live broadcast of the meeting. Our presentation will include the proposed 20-21 school calendar, instructional days, times, and curriculum for all students, and our transportation plans. We will also discuss our procedures for safety and sanitization.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, at 4:30 pm, we will have a parent forum at Red River High School Auditorium. Parents and faculty are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing will be required at the meeting. We will present the plan and take comments from parents and faculty. This meeting will last approximately 1 hour. We plan to again offer a Facebook Live version of this forum.

After these presentations have been completed, a final version of the School Calendar will be presented to the School Board for approval.

Parents will then be sent a second and final survey to fill out for school and transportation decisions for your children. This survey will arrive by July 23, 2020.

We again want to thank all of you for your support and understanding during this time. We want to make sure that your children are provided the best possible education experience in the safest way possible. We also want to provide a safe environment for all of our faculty and staff.

Thank you,

Alison N. Hughes

