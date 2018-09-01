Red River Pour Off slams into town

Shreveport, La. - Local restaurants face-off for the fourth annual Red River Pour Off competition. This is a family-friendly event where 20 restaurants will compete and proceeds go to local charities.

Crews were working late Friday night to get Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport ready for the Red River Pour Off on Saturday. It's where you can sample margaritas from 20 different restaurants and vote for a winner. The organizer said restaurants will be looking to take down Superior Grill who has been the reigning champ.

"It gives everyone a chance to really sample all the margaritas variations of the city at one location," said Nico Ponce, Red River Pour Off executive director.

Ponce started the event after going to a similar event in Dallas. He said the proceeds will support local charities which will also be there selling items to raise donations.

He said besides the drinks, there will be food trucks, kids activities and live music.

This year also features a Lucha Libre wrestling match.

"All the action! All the excitement! All the adventure right here behind me!" said Big Daddy Yum Yum, local wrestler.

Big Daddy Yum Yum said they're going to put on a show that you don't want to miss.

"I'm going to be dropping these elbows! Jumping off doing body slams! Body splashes! You're going to see a lot of excitement from Big Daddy Yum Yum! My opponent is going to be drowned in chocolate!" Big Daddy Yum Yum said.

He said people can come out and drown themselves in drinks food and entertainment.

The Red River Pour off is from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m.

Tickets are 15-dollars. It's open to any ages.

