Red River school district switching from weekly student meal pick-up program to delivery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River Parish School District is switching from a meal pickup program for students who are out of school due to the coronavirus to a delivery program.

The district will be partnering with the Healthy School Food Collaborative, according to a statement released Monday afternoon. The district said this will allow parents to receive meals for their children by delivery to their homes.

The delivery program will start on April 27 and take the place of the current meal pick-up program that resumed Monday at Red River Elementary School, where the district passed out 5 days of lunches for children.

The delivery program will provide a box of 5 breakfasts and lunches per week. Those who would like to receive meals at home for their children at no cost can sign up here.

If you do not have access to a cell phone or internet, the board office can assist you. Please call between 8-10 am on Monday or Tuesday at the Red River Parish Public School Board office and they will assist you as much as possible.

The office number is 318-271-3148 or you can e-mail Katie Bethard at kbethard@rrbulldogs.com.

