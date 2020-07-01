Red River Schools to announce reopening plans for next school year

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools will soon announce its plans to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Red River Parish Schools Superintendent Alison N. Hughes, final plans for opening school in the fall will be revealed on Tuesday, July 14.

On Thursday, July 2 Superintendent Hughes will be sending text messages and emails to families to get feedback on the proposed options.

On Tuesday Hughes sent the following letter to students and parents:

We pray that all of you are doing well. We have been working diligently to prepare solutions that will allow our students to return to our school buildings. With the announcement from the Governor that Phase 2 will continue into July, we will not be able to offer an in-person summer school. We are sorry that our plans to meet with students will not be possible.

The State of Louisiana will continue to offer LEAP 2025 End of Course Testing in July for students in grades 9-12 who failed tests during the school year. To make sure that all students are prepared we will offer a virtual opportunity to students for remediation for the tests. Students will be contacted by the school to schedule testing days.

We will also offer students in grades 9-12 a credit recovery virtual opportunity for students who failed a course during the school year. Please call Mr. Wren at Red River High School to make arrangements for these options.

We want all of you to know that we plan to announce our final plans for the opening of schools for the 20-21 school year on July 14, 2020, in a press release. A text message and email form will be sent to all students on July 2, 2020 for parents and students to provide us with feedback on options being proposed. Our goal is to start the school year with your child’s safety and the safety of our employees as priority one.

We thank you for keeping us in your thoughts and prayers as we wrestle with the decisions for a successful school year for all students.

Alison Hughes

