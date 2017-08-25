Breaking News
Red River Waterway Commission re-opens boat ramps in Caddo and Bossier

Local News

Red River Waterway Commission Photo 01.03_1503671932551.JPG

The Red River Waterway Commission has reopened the boat ramps on the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes now that water levels have started to recede.

Boat ramps were closed to the public for a short time due to high water levels.

Boaters should use caution when launching into the current and be highly aware of obstacles such as trees and sandbars while navigating the river.

Additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process. Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods.

The Red River Waterway Commission observes defined river stages within its district to determine the status of public boat ramps.

For more information, visit www.redriverwaterway.com.

