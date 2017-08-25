Red River Waterway Commission re-opens boat ramps in Caddo and Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana U.S. Representative Mike Johnson went before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, pushing for local military institutions to receive greater funding in 2021 from the overall Department of Defense budget.

The congressman's focus was the 2021 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs Appropriations budget. In it, Johnson is seeking funding for weapons generation and maintenance facilities at Barksdale AFB and a new information systems facility at Fort Polk.