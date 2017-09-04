Red River Waterway Commission re-opens majority of boat ramps

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KTAL) — New Orleans officials canceled the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and other related weekend events, in a preventative measure as the number of new coronavirus cases rose Tuesday to three in Louisiana.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said events including the Downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade, Uptown’s Super Sunday event and the Italian American parade have been canceled to combat the spread of the new coronavirus strain.