ReForm Shreveport creates water outage map for residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — ReForm Shreveport says they have created a water outage map where residents can voluntarily report their status in the wake of recent severe snowstorms in northwest Louisiana.

The form has three options: is the water running normal, low pressure, or is it not running at all? The results are then collected and displayed on a live water outage map.

According to ReForm Shreveport, people in Shreveport were seeking a way to communicate the status of their situation with their neighbors and the city government. When the map was launched, thousands of people responded in the first few hours and viewed the map to see what was happening in the community.

“The results were staggering,” said Luke Lee, owner of Fusiform Design Workshop and architect of the ReForm Shreveport Water Outage Map.

“It was immediately clear which neighborhoods have access to water and which ones do not. Down to the block level, data could be seen for which areas need repair service.”

ReForm Shreveport, a group dedicated to growing a culture of engagement in order to build a robust future for Shreveport.

The City of Shreveport took note of the data that ReForm was collecting and requested access so that it could be built into their efforts.

“This kind of real-time data collection is crucial in a crisis like this,” said engineer and ReForm Shreveport founder Tim Wright.

“When data can be crowdsourced, it makes responding to citizens in need much more efficient.”

But the water outage map revealed something much more than data points about neighbors in need.

“This voluntary data collection underscores that communication with citizens in a crisis is paramount and that effective dialogue is a two way street,” said District B City Councilwoman and ReForm Shreveport co-founder LeVette Fuller.

“People need to know that their voices are heard and needs can be communicated up the chain to decision-makers. This is the future of how all residents can become more involved with their community.”

“ReForm Shreveport is at the cutting edge of creating a new way for citizens to change their city,” said filmmaker and ReForm Shreveport founding member Chris Lyon.

“When thousands of people get involved in making the community better, it always gets better. Sometimes that move is small, but building a community is like football — it’s a game of inches. Every step we take forward is one that makes this community better.”