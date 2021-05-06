Regal Cinemas reopen theatre at Louisiana Boardwalk, COVID-19 safety measures in place

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will soon be able to watch movies again at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

On Friday, May 7 Regal Cinemas will resume operations at the Regal Louisiana Boardwalk & IMAX after shutting down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Regal officials, reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures under the CinemaSafe Program:

Face coverings will be required throughout the theatre including the lobby, auditorium, and restrooms

Every other register will be closed at concessions to maintain social distancing

Self-service condiment stands will be closed

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%

Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated

Employees will also be required to wash hands at a minimum every 30 to 60 minutes

You can click here for more information on the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Meanwhile, Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” will headline new movies including “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks will include “A Quiet Place Part II and F9.”