Regional health director talks about what new CDC guidelines mean for NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People who have received doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, can now socialize together without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

The CDC released the new guidelines on Monday. Dr. Martha Whyte, who is with the Louisiana Department of Health, breaks down what it means for people in northwest Louisiana.

“I think it’s actually very exciting for the community, to get a little bit more normalcy,” said Whyte.

Dr. Whyte says once a person is considered and fully vaccinated, they can be around other people who are fully vaccinated without wearing a mask and not be as concerned about social distancing. She says they can also be around those who are not vaccinated, as long as they remain cautious.

“We want people to understand that you want to limit yourself to small groups of people. So if my family is vaccinated but for example, my sisters are not, we could still have a get-together. We don’t want to have multiple extended families over though.”

Texas natives Ken and Carla Rhodes, who were in town for the evening, were excited about the new guidelines.

“I think we all need a little bit of the norm now and socialization. Oh yes, I am excited about that,” said Carla.

However, these new rules do not apply to hospitals, health care facilities, or nursing homes.

“There are too many people that are high-risk in that area. We still have a lot of people who have not been vaccinated in our nursing homes, including a lot of the staff who chose not to be vaccinated, said Dr. Whyte.

When out in public, Whyte says they still recommend people to wear facial masks and social distance, whether the large crowd is fully vaccinated or not.

“It is really hard for businesses to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t. That’s one of the reasons why CDC has put out if you are in large groups out in the public that we still need to wear masks,” said Dr. Whyte.

“I believe in vaccines. I’ve had my flu vaccine for a million years and I feel like people work hard to develop them and I want to protect others and myself so, yeah, I’ll have it,” Carla Rhodes said.

“You know, it’s something we saw on the news for months and months and months and it never hit us until my mom had a stroke in the second week of December and was put in a nursing home,” said Ken Rhodes.

Anybody who gets a dose of either of the vaccines goes into their LINKS database.

As frontline health care workers, senior citizens, and teachers now receiving the vaccine we asked Dr. Whyte when would visitation in the health care communities return.

“I know that is being looked at. I know they are going to do it as soon as they feel comfortable and I think it is coming. This is a great step forward and I think it’s a good sign that’s another step right down the line,” Dr. Whyte said.

She even said if you are fully vaccinated and you encounter someone who has the virus, you don’t have to self-quarantine until you have symptoms.