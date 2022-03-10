SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Regional Urology and Ochsner LSU Health are joining forces to expand services and resources in a merger they say they have been working on for about nine months.

“We want to see improvements on the health care for our community; we want to see improvements in urology care; we want to see more research; want to educate more folks more providers in the urology space,” says Steve Randall, the Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner LSU.

Randall says both facilities can provide more resources with no change in cost for patients.

“We are both in the same currently as providers in the same networks, so there should be no difference there,” Randall said.

Although cost can vary from person to person, Randall said the main goal of the merge is to get patients more timely care and treatment.

“There’s no reason for cost should go up for any of our patients.”

The merger will also help Regional Urology save money by using resources from Ochsner LSU.

“For more than 20 years, we have served patients in this region with high-level specialty care, and we’re excited to be partnering with a company that embraces the same principles in advanced care, innovation, and research while providing our patients with access to more and different medical specialties,” said Regional Urology partner and board member, Dr. Kevin Cline.

Randall says because providers and staff at Regional Urology are from Northwest Louisiana, that could potentially increase more traffic.

“They have an interest for improving the care for their neighbors and their families as well. I think collectively, we will be able to make gains in urology care in north Louisiana we could not do separately.”

Physicians and providers at Regional Urology will continue services at its existing locations on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport and clinics in Natchitoches and West Monroe.