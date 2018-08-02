Register now for AARP Safe Driver course

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AARP Driving Course 02.24_1533240075018.JPG.jpg

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering an AARP Smart Driver course later this month.

The class will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility located at 1123 Forum Dr. in Shreveport.

This 4-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount. 

Class size is limited. The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Make check or money order payable to AARP. 

If you are an AARP member, note your member number on the bottom of the check or money order. Mail to:
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
Attention: Deputy Janice McGraw
1501 Corporate Drive
Shreveport, LA  71107

To register for the class, contact Deputy McGraw at 318-681-0869.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss