Register now for AARP Safe Driver course

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering an AARP Smart Driver course later this month.
The class will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at the Northwest Regional Re-Entry Facility located at 1123 Forum Dr. in Shreveport.
This 4-hour refresher course is for drivers 50 and over and may qualify participants for an automobile insurance premium discount.
Class size is limited. The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Make check or money order payable to AARP.
If you are an AARP member, note your member number on the bottom of the check or money order. Mail to:
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
Attention: Deputy Janice McGraw
1501 Corporate Drive
Shreveport, LA 71107
To register for the class, contact Deputy McGraw at 318-681-0869.