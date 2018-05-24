Register now for concealed carry class

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is offering state-required training for anyone 21 and older who would like to obtain a concealed handgun permit.

You can complete most of the state requirements in one stop by attending a class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.

The course includes classroom instruction, firing range instruction, and a qualifications course.

The cost to attend is $100. Pre-registration is required by calling Dep. Edith Pinkston at (318) 681-0875.