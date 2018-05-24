Register now for concealed carry class

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gun Permits 01.22_1527197494251.jpg.jpg

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is offering state-required training for anyone 21 and older who would like to obtain a concealed handgun permit.

You can complete most of the state requirements in one stop by attending a class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.

The course includes classroom instruction, firing range instruction, and a qualifications course.

The cost to attend is $100. Pre-registration is required by calling Dep. Edith Pinkston at (318) 681-0875.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss