Register now for Meals-to-You Program

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Starting today DeSoto Parish families can register for the Meals-to-You Program.

Registration for the Meals-to-You Program begins Monday, May 11 and ends on Friday, May 18.

Reminder…Meals-to-You Program registration begins today, May 11 and ends on Friday, May 18. Please visit https://t.co/GFEHCVAfp3 for additional information. #DeSotoServes pic.twitter.com/obXSjvHsMn — DeSoto Parish Schools (@DesotoParish) May 11, 2020

The program provides shelf-stable, easily prepared, kid-friendly meals to students in emergency situations.

Any student attending a Desoto Parish School which is approved for the Community Eligibility Provisions Program, is eligible to participate in the Meals-To-You Program.

Parents and/or care takers must opt-in to participate in the free service by completing the online registration here. Registration can be completed with a smartphone or any other internet-enabled device.

For more information visit https://dps-la.schoolloop.com/mealstoyou.

