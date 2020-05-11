Register now for Meals-to-You Program

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Starting today DeSoto Parish families can register for the Meals-to-You Program.
Registration for the Meals-to-You Program begins Monday, May 11 and ends on Friday, May 18.
The program provides shelf-stable, easily prepared, kid-friendly meals to students in emergency situations.
Any student attending a Desoto Parish School which is approved for the Community Eligibility Provisions Program, is eligible to participate in the Meals-To-You Program.
Parents and/or care takers must opt-in to participate in the free service by completing the online registration here. Registration can be completed with a smartphone or any other internet-enabled device.
For more information visit https://dps-la.schoolloop.com/mealstoyou.
