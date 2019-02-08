Register to vote at your local library

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can now do so at a library branch near you.

The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters office is providing residents with voter registration opportunities at Shreve Memorial Library branches during the months of February and May.

The last day to register by mail or in person for the March 30, 2019 Election is Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Applications must be received or postmarked by Feb. 27, 2019 in order to be processed for the election.

Please see the upcoming voter registration dates and locations below:

Monday, February 11

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.



Tuesday, February 12

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop



Wednesday, February 13

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St



Thursday, February 14

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.



Friday, February 15

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.



Monday, February 18

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop



Tuesday, February 19

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.



Wednesday, February 20

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

David Raines Library, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.



Thursday, February 21

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.



Friday, February 22

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

Important dates for the Saturday, March 30, 2019 Election in Caddo Parish: