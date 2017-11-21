Registration underway for children’s ‘First Gun Course’

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is offering classes to children who want to learn about gun safety.

Registration is now underway for kids ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office “First Gun Course.”

The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on Dec. 9 and Dec.16. All classes will be held at the Sheriff’s Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy on 15639 Hwy 1 South.

The course provides basic instruction for children who may never have fired a gun but want to be able to use one safely. It’s also recommended for kids who will receive a new BB gun, shotgun, or hunting rifle for Christmas.

Sheriff Prator said, “Children who will receive a gun for Christmas can try it for the first time in front of certified law enforcement academy firearms instructors. Parents are wise to want their children to know basic firearms safety before a gun is given as a gift.”

Children are welcome to attend the course with BB guns, pellet guns, .22 rifles, and small caliber shotguns.

No high-powered rifles will be allowed. Only BB’s and .22 ammunition will be supplied by the training academy.

Through generous donations by local citizens, Wal-Mart, and local wholesalers, those children without a gun can use one supplied at the academy.

Participants will also shoot skeet and also fixed targets supplied by the National Rifle Association Foundation.

An adult must remain with the child throughout the course.

There’s no cost for the course, but pre-registration is required. Space is very limited, and Caddo Parish residents will be given preference. To register, call (318) 681-0735.