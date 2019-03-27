Relative of man convicted for Mother’s Day murders speaks out

A relative of the man convicted in the Mother’s Day weekend murder speaks out. A week after his conviction in the murders of two Bossier City women, a relative of Brandan Butler says he feels the judge had his mind made up before the trial began.

Butler, 26 was found guilty on March 20 by District Judge Michael Nerren in the 2014 Mother’s Day weekend double-homicide of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle. The women were found shot to death in their Bragg Street home on May 11, 2014.

A family member of Butler says the judge used to work for the Bossier Parish District Attorney, so to him it’s a no brainier the judge would side with prosecutors. He also says there wasn’t enough hard evidence to convict Butler. “I want the judge, I want the District Attorney, I want everybody to get the right person. Bossier has a history of incarcerating the wrong people and I want them to do their job. The detectives did a sloppy job. Excuse my language but I felt they did a sloppy job. They grabbed the first person and now he is gone.”

Butler’s sentencing is set for May 28.

Butler will not face the death penalty if his conviction is upheld on appeal, thanks to an agreement in which Butler agreed to be tried by a judge instead of jury. In exchange, Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin took the death penalty off the table. Instead, Butler will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension sentence.