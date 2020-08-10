Relatives say Bossier City man shot by police suffered from mental illness

According to relatives, it was 34-year-old Johnathan Jefferson who was shot Saturday night during what police described as an altercation after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at his home in the 400 block of Plaza Circle in Bossier City. (Source: Eric Jefferson)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members have identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend by Bossier City police, and they say suffered from mental illness.

Eric Jefferson says it was his brother, 34-year-old Johnathan Jefferson, who was shot Saturday night during what police described as an altercation after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at his home in the 400 block of Plaza Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say Jefferson was bipolar and had schizophrenia, and that he was having a manic episode that night.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave according to Bossier City Police Department policy until the completion of an investigation, which is being conducted by Louisiana State Police at the request of BCPD.

