Remains found in Natchitoches confirmed as man reported missing after crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Remains found by loggers in Natchitoches in July have been identified as those of a man reported missing last December after his truck was found crashed.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Donnie E. Collins Jr. was reported missing on December 11, 2018, five days after his pick-up truck was found wrecked on La. Hwy 1 near Johnson Chute Road.

Officers called to the scene to investigate the crash found no sign of Collins. His cell phone and wallet were reportedly found inside of his truck.

Members of the family told deputies that they have not seen or heard from Collins since the time of the crash. Deputies checked local hospitals and entered Collins in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

On December 12, Sheriff Victor Jones, deputies, criminal investigators and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 returned to the crash scene to check the area and around for Collins. The sheriff’s office says deputies repeatedly returned on two other occasions with help from the Louisiana Department of Probation & Parole, Natchitoches District Office Agents and local inmates to search the area by air, ground, and water looking for any clues or evidence that could aid them in the search for Collins.

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

More than seven months later, loggers working in a wooded area off Johnson Chute Road reported to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office that they had found possible human remains in a thicket.

According to Deputy Parish Deputy Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton, the remains were believed to be left in the area for several months.

The sheriff’s office says the cause of death has been listed as undetermined at this time.

The remains were collected and sent to the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Lab in Baton Rouge for DNA testing. The sheriff’s office says they received confirmation Friday morning that the remains are those of Collins and notified his family before releasing the news to the public.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.