Remains found near Caddo elementary school identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remains of a man found near a Caddo Parish school early Thursday morning have been tentatively identified as those of a Greenwood man.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, the decomposed human remains found by Caddo Schools maintenance staffers just after 7 a.m. Thursday in a woody area near Central Elementary in the 1600 block of Murphy Street in Shreveport are those of 25-year-old Charles Davis.

The coroner’s office says the identification is tentative based on a photo ID found in one of the man’s pockets and is pending scientific confirmation.

In a statement late Thursday night, the coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Davis’s death have not been determined. An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. The incident is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

—

