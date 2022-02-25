SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remains of a Blanchard man missing almost seven years have been found and identified, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Cole was 32 at the time he was reported missing by his family in November 2015. Now, Dr. Todd Thoma says DNA testing has confirmed a skull found in a wooded area in west Shreveport in August 2021 is that of Cole’s.

A passerby alerted police to the discovery of the skull on August 11, 2021 off of Financial Plaza Drive west of state Highway 3132. Caddo Parish Coroner’s investigators, Shreveport police and a cadaver dog searched the area but found no other remains.

The skull was sent to the FACES forensic anthropology lab in Baton Rouge for further examination. Earlier this month, a positive DNA match was reported and the skull was positively identified.

Shreveport police, Cole’s family, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office, which originally had investigated his disappearance, were notified.

While the case grew cold, investigators did learn that Cole had purchased a plane ticket for Las Vegas but never made it there.

His car was found parked outside the Goodwill Store off West 70th for two months after he was first reported missing, but it was registered under his brother’s name and notifications were sent to an old address. Since no one in law enforcement or Cole’s family was not notified until after the car was towed, police were not able to process it for forensic evidence.

Cole’s family submitted their DNA to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database so that any remains found could be identified and bring his family closure.

The coroner’s office says no determination has been at this time of Cole’s manner or cause of death.