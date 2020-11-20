Remains of SWAR sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack returned home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Little River County, Arkansas sailor who was declared lost at sea following the attack on Pearl Harbor has been identified and returned home, thanks to advances in technology.

Fireman first class Samuel Cyrus Steiner went missing during World War II. According to the Defense POW/MIS Accounting Agency, he was killed while serving his country in the U.S. Navy on December 7, 1941.

Steiner entered the U.S. Navy from Arkansas, and served aboard the USS Oklahoma when it sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were recovered from the ship, but could not be identified at the time. He was buried as an “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii until his remains were finally identified on April 16, 2020.

Advances in forensic techniques prompted the reexamination of remains associated with the Oklahoma. Analysts used laboratory analyses and circumstantial evidence to identify F1C Steiner.

Steiner was awarded the Purple Heart, American Defense Service, and World II Victory Medals. He was only 20 years old when he died.

After almost 80 years, Steiner’s body was brought to a downtown Texarkana funeral home Thursday evening. His family will pay their last respects on Saturday during memorial services at East Funeral Home. There will also be a graveside service at The Campground Cemetery, in Winthrop, AR.