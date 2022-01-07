Remembering NBC 6 director Lee Lewis

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 is mourning the recent loss of one of our own, director Lee Lewis.

Lee worked at KTAL for a decade and was regarded as a great coworker and friend to so many in the building. He was outgoing, known for his kindness and sense of humor. NBC staff remember Lee as an individual who made everyone feel valued.

“He was one of the happiest guys I ever met. He always had a way to make you smile,” said NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren.

Lee was from Lakeside and often had the freshest street gear on and a matching fitted baseball cap.

“Mr. Lee was a nice guy. He kept you laughing. He would come into a room, and you’d know he is there,” said NBC 6 videographer Tony Neal. “I will always remember all the different caps and tennis shoes. He had his smile, it will always be remembered, and he loved his wife.”

When he began at NBC 6, Mr. Lee ran the cameras for the morning show. As he worked his way up, he learned audio, how to direct the shows, and how to make promotions. He took a position with Nexstar Media Group’s Dallas hub station last year as the next step in his career. Although we were sad to see him go, we were happy to see him move towards his career goals.

He married his long-time girlfriend, Andriea, or “TuTu” as she was called in 2018. They had plans to start a family together.

“I liked Lee a lot. He’d always ask me about my kids. And it wasn’t just small talk; he really cared,” said NBC 6 News Evening Anchor Dan Jovic. “He loved my son, DJ. He hugged him and dapped him up each time he saw him. I’ll miss Lee. He was a real one.”

He also served our country in the United States Navy. Lee was only 40 years old and leaves behind his beloved wife.

The memorial service for Mr. Lee is tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at the Greater Hope Baptist Church on 4355 Greenwood Rd.

Thank you for bringing so much light to our lives. Rest in peace, Mr. Lee.