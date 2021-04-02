Rep. Glover files bill to rename section of I-220 after slain Green Oaks HS student

17-year-old Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 220 could be named in honor of a Green Oaks High School student and football player who was fatally shot last summer while driving on the highway if state lawmakers pass a bill proposed by State Rep. Cedric Glover.

17-year-old Green Oaks HS Senior Minnion Jackson was the victim in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, August 26 on I-220 at North Market Street.

Minnion Jackson, 17, was shot multiple times on August 26, 2020 while driving on I-220 near North Market Street. He was rushed to Oschner LSU, where he died from his injuries. Three men have since been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

Rep. Glover filed a bill Thursday calling for the redesignation of the section of I-220 where it happened as the “Joseph D. Waggonner, Jr. Highway.”

The redesignation of the interstate requires legislative approval, providing the money comes through local or private funding to cover the costs of the signs and their installation, at a cost of no more than $550 per sign.

The legislative session begins on Monday, April 12.