Rep. Johnson: Louisiana to receive $5M to repair roads damaged Hurricane Laura

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Friday that Louisiana will receive $5 million to repair roads damaged by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Rep. Johnson said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will use the funds to make emergency repairs needed to restore essential traffic, minimize the extent of the damage, and make permanent repairs necessary to restore eligible highways to their pre-disaster condition.

Johnson said, “It’s encouraging to see these federal dollars coming to our great state to provide relief from the destruction brought by Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura, which devastated the western half of our state. This grant will assist us on our path to recovery. Restoring our damaged roads to clear the way for emergency response vehicles is an essential first step in the rebuilding process, and I’m grateful that President Trump and Secretary Chao have been so quick to help us.”

