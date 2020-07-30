Rep. Johnson self-quarantines after contact with Texas lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rep. Mike Johnson has self-quarantined after he recently had contact with a Texas lawmaker who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning during a pre-screening procedure before his scheduled trip to West Texas with President Trump.

Rep. Johnson said he doesn’t have any symptoms but he recently had dinner with Rep. Gohmert.

Johnson said his doctor advised him to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Monday, I had dinner with my good friend, Rep. Gohmert. While I feel healthy, exhibit no symptoms, and have otherwise followed mask and social distancing guidelines, the attending physician has advised that I should self-quarantine for 14 days out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/1YxdmcDDVT — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 30, 2020

