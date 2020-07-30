The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Rep. Johnson self-quarantines after contact with Texas lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rep. Mike Johnson has self-quarantined after he recently had contact with a Texas lawmaker who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning during a pre-screening procedure before his scheduled trip to West Texas with President Trump.

Rep. Johnson said he doesn’t have any symptoms but he recently had dinner with Rep. Gohmert.

Johnson said his doctor advised him to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of flight with President Trump

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss