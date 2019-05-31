Rep. Johnson urges quick action on I-49 inner city connector

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) –- U.S. Representative Mike Johnson is requesting a quick review of the Cultural Resources Survey for the I-49 Inner City Connector in Shreveport.

Today Rep. Johnson sent a letter to the State Historic Preservation Office encouraging swift action on the matter.

SHPO’s review of the survey will allow the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to move forward on a project that has been delayed for more than seven years.

“The completion of I-49 through Shreveport has been needlessly delayed for too many years by big government bureaucracy, and enough is enough. Our entire region’s economy will benefit greatly from a fully connected I-49, and we must demand immediate action to make this a top priority.“



—

