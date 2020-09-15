Rep. Johnson’s bill to name Mansfield post office after civil rights leader passes House

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rep. Mike Johnson is honoring the legacy of civil rights leader and former Louisiana legislator Dr. C.O. Simpkins, Sr. in a special way.

Rep. Johnson announced Tuesday that his bill H.R. 5384, which names the post office in Mansfield after Dr. Simpkins, was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson released the following statement:

Raised in Shreveport, La., Dr. Simpkins was active in securing voting rights for African American Louisianans and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King throughout the civil rights era. Dr. Simpkins was a founder of the United Christian Conference on Registration and Voting and was an advocate for peaceful protest through nonviolence and civil disobedience.

Although he and his family had to flee Louisiana during the height of civil rights tensions, he returned home twenty-six years later and served his community in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1992-1996. He continued to be an active member in the community until his passing at age 94 last December.

Johnson said, “I am happy that my colleagues in the House supported my legislation to honor the legacy of Dr. C.O. Simpkins. The naming of this U.S. Post Office in his hometown of Mansfield, Louisiana, is a small symbol of our area’s appreciation for his faithful service and countless contributions to our community, to our state and our country, and to the cause of civil rights for everyone. May this be another reminder of his life that was so well lived.”

You can read more about Simpkins' legacy here

