SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.) is holding a series of town hall meetings that will conclude in the DeSoto Parish town of Stonewall on Thursday.

The meetings are intended to provide legislative updates from Washington and give constituents the opportunity to ask questions of their congressman.

The meeting schedule is below.

Allen Parish Town Hall

Wednesday, July 6 — 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Kinder City Hall

333 N 8th St

Kinder, LA 70648

Evangeline Parish Town Hall

Wednesday, July 6 — 4:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.

Pine Prairie Civic Center

1616 Holly St

Pine Prairie, LA 70576

DeSoto Parish Town Hall

Thursday, July 7 — 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Stonewall Town Hall Council Meeting Room

1746 U.S. HWY 171

Stonewall, LA 71078