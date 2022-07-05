SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.) is holding a series of town hall meetings that will conclude in the DeSoto Parish town of Stonewall on Thursday.
The meetings are intended to provide legislative updates from Washington and give constituents the opportunity to ask questions of their congressman.
The meeting schedule is below.
Allen Parish Town Hall
Wednesday, July 6 — 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Kinder City Hall
333 N 8th St
Kinder, LA 70648
Evangeline Parish Town Hall
Wednesday, July 6 — 4:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.
Pine Prairie Civic Center
1616 Holly St
Pine Prairie, LA 70576
DeSoto Parish Town Hall
Thursday, July 7 — 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Stonewall Town Hall Council Meeting Room
1746 U.S. HWY 171
Stonewall, LA 71078