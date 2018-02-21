Representative Barbara Norton assaulted earlier this month

NBC 6 / FOX 33 has learned that on February 3rd Bossier City Police was called to the Horseshoe Hotel at 2:30 am regarding an assault.

Police made contact with Representative Barbara Norton who informed them that upon getting on an elevator at the hotel a man, later identified as Phillip Glen Benson, 34 or Fort Worth, Texas entered the elevator approached Norton and began shouting at her. Another man on the elevator tried to calm Benson down but was unable to do so. When Norton said she was calling the police Benson allegedly slapped Norton’s cell phone out of her hand and exited the elevator.

Officers made contact with the man in his room at the hotel. He told officers he did not recall any confrontation that took place. However, police reviewed security camera footage of the incident which did show the man slapping the phone out of her hand. Benson was then arrested for simple assault and booked into the Bossier City Jail.

Phillip Benson