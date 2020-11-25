Representative Danny McCormick responds to Louisiana going back to Phase 2

OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Representative Daniel McCormick of District 1 has released a statement in regard to Governor John Bel Edwards’ recent adjustment to the state’s phasing during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Edwards announced a “step back to a revised Phase 2,” citing the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to rise amid what he called an “aggressive third surge of COVID-19 across all regions of Louisiana.”

“I am disappointed but not surprised about Governor Edwards’ announcement that we will return to Phase 2,” Rep. Daniel McCormick said in a released statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I will not comply and encourage others to exercise their freedom of choice, as well. We are anxious to see the outcome of our legal petition to re-open the state as it’s heard in the Louisiana State Supreme Court. In the meantime, we are coming up with solutions to defend small businesses from these tyrannical edicts. At the end of the day; it’s the responsibility of the American People to defend our Constitutional and God-given rights, and we will explore all options to do so going forward. Join the fight through Operation Golden Arrow at mccormick4la.com.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 27 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 225,638 and deaths to 6,350.