Rescue teams save couple in sinking truck

In McCurtain County, flooding is so severe emergency crews had to save two people whose truck was swept away last night. Officials ask people to be mindful of flooding on back roads.

The man and woman’s truck was swept away while trying to cross over this bridge at Glover River.

According to Fire Chief Ryan Martin law enforcement received the call around 11:30 Wednesday night.

“It was floating down the river they got hung up and was stranded out in the middle of the river.”

It took six emergency crews over five hours to rescue the people.



Martins says,"we had three fire departments, McCurtain County Sheriff, Emergency Management and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Martin says the people are fortunate to be alive and ask people to turn around if a road is flooded.

“pay attention, pay attention whats going on.”

Officials plan to keep an eye out for flooded areas.