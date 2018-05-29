Residents invited to meet and greet for new animal services director

The Parish of Caddo is holding a meet and greet for the community to interact with the Parish’s new Animal Services and Mosquito Director, Travis Clark.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter on 1501 Monty St. in Shreveport.



Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson said, “We are excited to have Mr. Clark on board, and we want our citizens to come out and learn more about him and his vision for our shelter. This event will allow our community to begin to engage with Mr. Clark and also provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about our shelter and operations.”



The shelter will be open for tours, animal adoptions and microchipping.



The Caddo Parish Commission confirmed the hiring of Clark in a unanimous vote at their May 17 meeting.

Clark will oversee the functions of the Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control, including shelter operations, employee management and implementation of the Parish’s animal, mosquito and rodent control programs for the Parish of Caddo.